Go
Search
Watch Now:
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Podcasts
Sports
Brewers
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
81°
81°
Low
72°
High
88°
Sat
68°
78°
Sun
60°
74°
Mon
62°
78°
See complete forecast
July 5, 2019
Posted 8:05 am, July 5, 2019, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Friday, July 5, 2019.
Popular
‘Incredibly rare:’ MCTS bus engulfed in flames near 76th and Layton
MPD: 2 suspects criminally charged in fatal shooting near 45th and Wright, 1 sought
Mob shoplifting caught on camera, suspects get away with $30K+ of merchandise
What a blast! Fireworks times and locations for Fourth of July in southeast Wisconsin 🎆🇺🇸
Latest News
Officials: Man dead following mobile home fire in Wheatland
1st and Bowl combines two of America’s favorite pastimes into one exciting sport 🏈🎳
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting at Whole Foods
Milwaukee father accused of killing son over piece of cheesecake appears in court
Look Who's 6
July 2, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 1, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 3, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 4, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 5, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 5, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 6, 2019
Look Who's 6
April 5, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 28, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 21, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 14, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 7, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 31, 2019
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.