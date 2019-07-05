Las Vegas police investigate burned body found near Seven Magic Mountains

Posted 8:56 pm, July 5, 2019, by

Tourists walk amongst the 'Seven Magic Mountains' art installation by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone in the Ivanpah Valley near Las Vegas, Nevada on May 22, 2017. The seven towers of colorfully stacked boulders, stand more than 30 feet high (9 meters) and are a stark contrast to the Mojave Desert environment that they occupy. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating after a burned body was found in the desert south of Las Vegas on the Fourth of July near the Seven Magic Mountains.

Las Vegas police responded to a 911 call of a burning body around 11:15 a.m. about one mile east of the art installation.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the burnt remains were human.

The identity of the person will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

