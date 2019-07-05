× Las Vegas police investigate burned body found near Seven Magic Mountains

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating after a burned body was found in the desert south of Las Vegas on the Fourth of July near the Seven Magic Mountains.

Las Vegas police responded to a 911 call of a burning body around 11:15 a.m. about one mile east of the art installation.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the burnt remains were human.

The identity of the person will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.