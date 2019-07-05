LIVE: Family of bears in Castaic, California 🐻

Man jumps into Rock River while fleeing police in Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON — A man attempting to run from Fort Atkinson police jumped into the Rock River during a pursuit on Friday, July 5.

Police say officers were trying to find a man wanted on a warrant around 12 p.m. and while trying to arrest him, he diverted into the river near the Roberts Street Bridge.

A fisherman tells FOX6 News he watched the man jump into the river and police set up a boat to apprehend him.

According to police, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called into to rescue the suspect.

The man was taken into custody without any injuries.

