Milwaukee father accused of killing son over piece of cheesecake appears in court

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee father accused of punching and killing his five-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake is due back in court Friday, July 5 for his preliminary hearing. Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Investigators say Stackhouse was upset his son had eaten his Father's Day cake, and that's why he punched him. Tears ran down his face in court during his initial appearance.

"This baby was little, tiny... and you doing all that? It's ridiculous," said Macshaunya Wright, the victim's aunt.

The incident happened near 26th and Ruby on Saturday, June 22. According to a criminal complaint, Stackhouse's 5-year-old boy had bruising to both eyes, a cut on his lip and sternum. An autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The boy's caretakers reported he fell down the stairs but police didn't believe the injuries were consistent with that. Stackhouse admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father's Day cake; he only had one piece and was upset others were eating it.

Stackhouse is the father of four other children. His cash bail was set at $100,000.