Officials: Man dead following mobile home fire in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Wis. — A man is dead following a fire at the Wheatland Mobile Home Park Friday, July 5.

According to officials, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with other fire departments responded to the Wheatland Mobile Home Park for a report of a mobile home on fire around 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an active fire. Officials say smoke and flames were coming from mobile home #117. Deputies were unable to contact anyone inside of the mobile home.

After searching the mobile home, one deceased man was found inside. No other victims were in the mobile home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Multiple Kenosha County fire departments including the Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department, Village of Twin Lakes Fire Department, Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department, Village of Bristol Fire Department, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire department assisted in extinguishing this fire.