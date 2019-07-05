Pewaukee man tased by Brookfield officer after attempted traffic stop

BROOKFIELD -- A 45-year-old Pewaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after an incident late Thursday, July 4.

Officials say a Brookfield police officer attempted to stop a vehicle eastbound on Bluemound Road at Brookfield Road shortly before midnight. The vehicle eluded officers eastbound on Bluemound to Moorland -- and then southbound on Moorland.

New Berlin officers deployed tire deflation devices on Moorland north of Greenfield Avenue. The suspect vehicle came to a stop a short time later.

Officials say due to the suspect's continued non-compliance, a Brookfield police officer used an electronic control device to gain control of the driver and take him into custody.

This incident, including the use of force by the officers, remains under investigation.

The Pewaukee man could face charges of eluding, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Those charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

