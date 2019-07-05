Police: 3 injured following overnight 4th of July shootings in Milwaukee

Posted 5:24 am, July 5, 2019

Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — Three people are injured following three overnight shootings Thursday, July 4 to Friday, July 5.

According to police, the first shooting happened Thursday around 10:20 p.m. near 39th and Chambers. A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound near 15th and Burleigh. Police say the her wound was not life threatening.

Early morning Friday, July 5, a 44-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near 29th and Clarke. Police say the incident happened around 1:13 a.m.

According to officials, investigations for each incident are still ongoing.

 

