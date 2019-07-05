Police: Man steals iPhone, posts selfie on owner’s Instagram story

KEARNY, N.J. — If you’re going to steal an iPhone, it might be best to stay away from social media. Looks like this guy didn’t get the memo, though.

New Jersey police are looking for a thief who apparently likes taking selfies. They said a man stole an iPhone May 16 and then posted a close-up of his face on the Instagram story of the phone’s owner.

Big mistake.

Now, police are using the photo of the bespectacled, bearded man with brown eyes and possibly a shocked look on his face to locate the thief.

Kearny police are asking anybody who recognizes the man in this photo to contact them.