Chain-reaction crash involving 6 vehicles backs up traffic on I-94 in Kenosha County

KENOSHA/RACINE COUNTY -- A chain-reaction crash backed up traffic on I-94 near County Highway A in Kenosha County on Saturday, July 6.

According to the Somers Fire Department, six vehicles were involved and a total of 13 people were checked out at the scene; some had minor injuries.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital for treatment and are going to be OK.

The crash closed two left lanes of traffic as officials responded to the scene.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.