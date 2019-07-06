‘Feels good to help people:’ Wauwatosa’s Inflata-Palooza event raises money for families of fallen officers

WAUWATOSA — Days after two fallen officers were laid to rest, the community refuses to rest when it comes to showing their love and support. Hosted by Milwaukee Tag and the Milwaukee Police Association, Wauwatosa’s Inflata-Palooza event invited families to spend the day having fun for a good cause.

On Saturday, June 6, inflatables filled Rotary Park Pavilion in Wauwatosa.

“Laser tag, bounce houses,” said Dara Ounkham, marketing coordinator for MKE Tag. “We ave something for the little tiny tots, a huge obstacle course one.”

Inflata Palooza 2019 is all about families helping families.

“It feels really good to help people,” said Ounkham.

In particular, the event was showing support for the loved ones of Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her and Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

“Just to ease up worries and stress,” said Ounkham.

The event’s goal was to raise funds after their sudden deaths. The two were killed back in June just hours apart — Her in a deadly crash when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver near 60th and Capitol, and Hetland who was shot while attempting to stop an armbed robbery at Teezers Bar in Racine.

“They died and left behind kids and families, so we just wanted to help support them,” said Shawn 3598.

While part of the proceeds will be donated, Milwaukee Police Association president Shawn Lauda says the event is about more than money.

“It’s the meaning of the fundraiser,” said Lauda. “It means that community is thinking about the family, and will never forget that officer. That is what truly lives on. The love that the community shows — that is what’s truly touching.”

Attendees were jumping at the chance to step up for two men who put their lives on the line every day for te community.

“The pain from their loss with the families will never go and never leave them, so the least we can do is help out,” said Lauda.

Inflata Palooza is going on all weekend long. The event runs until 10 p.m. Saturday and runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.