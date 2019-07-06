Inflata-Palooza is a day full of family fun to show support for Milwaukee Police

WAUWATOSA -- Days after two fallen officers were laid to rest, the community refuses to rest when it comes to showing their love and support. Hosted by Milwaukee Tag and the Milwaukee Police Association, Wauwatosa’s Inflata-Palooza event invited families to spend the day having fun for a good cause.

About Milwaukee Police Association

Police unions were not formally recognized until 1919 when the AFL granted its first charter to the Boston Policemen’s Organization. However, there were several large cities that started their own associations without the backing or support from the AFL or CIO. The oldest law enforcement organization, The Texas Police Association, organized in Fort Worth on March 6, 1895.

Approximately 1,100 miles away and 14 years later, in the tenth largest city in the United States at the time, the Police Officer’s Protective Association of the City of Milwaukee was founded.

On June 22, 1909, at 8:45 PM, thirteen officers of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) held a meeting at Station Number 5 on N. 4th St. and W. Hadley St.