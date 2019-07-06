× Kanye West’s new song ‘Brothers’ has fans wondering if it’s about Jay Z

LOS ANGELES — “We’ll be brothers forever.”

That’s the chorus of Kanye West‘s new song with Charlie Wilson titled, “Brothers.”

The song debuted this week during the Season 2 premiere of Irv Gotti’s BET series, “Tales.”

But the song was cut off, so Gotti took to Instagram to post the full song and even jumped in on the fan theories as to who West might be rapping about.

“There is a lot of speculation right now on who is Kanye West rapping about on the song Brothers. So here is the song. That BET cut off because of there [sic] way of airing episodes. But it was always meant for the audience to hear the whole record,” he wrote on Instagram. “Listen. And decide for yourself if you think Kanye is rapping about Jay Z or Virgil. But Ye’s brothers. And also let me know if you liked the episode and song. We did it for yall. My hip hop culture. -IG”

Fans are debating whether the song is about his estranged relationship with rapper Jay Z or Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection.

Check out the song and decide for yourself.