Man in viral ‘back it up Terry’ fireworks video needs a new wheelchair

MEMPHIS — A Memphis, Tennessee man who couldn’t escape set-off fireworks two years ago because of a wheelchair failure is aiming to get another one thanks to a GoFundMe page.

Terry Davis, who became known as “back it up Terry,” got stuck in a malfunctioning wheelchair on the Fourth of July.

Luckily, he wasn’t injured and now there’s hope a web-funding page can help him get another one.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise about $39,000 for the cost of a new wheelchair.

If you’d like to help, CLICK HERE.

