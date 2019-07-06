Milwaukee County Zoo’s springhaas celebrates 18th birthday with massage

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrated the birthday of an interesting little creature on Saturday, July 6.

Gikuyu is a “springhaas,” which is an animal that looks like a rabbit but it’s actually a rodent that’s native to Southern Africa.

On Saturday, Gikuyu turned 18 years old — he’s basically an adult by human standards!

On his special day, Gikuyu enjoyed a birthday massage. Zookeepers say it isn’t his first, they actually do it as a way to keep him calm while they give him medication.