Milwaukee County Zoo’s springhaas celebrates 18th birthday with massage

Posted 7:37 pm, July 6, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrated the birthday of an interesting little creature on Saturday, July 6.

Gikuyu is a “springhaas,” which is an animal that looks like a rabbit but it’s actually a rodent that’s native to Southern Africa.

On Saturday, Gikuyu turned 18 years old — he’s basically an adult by human standards!

On his special day, Gikuyu enjoyed a birthday massage. Zookeepers say it isn’t his first, they actually do it as a way to keep him calm while they give him medication.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.