Photo captures the moment a boy knelt down to tie the shoe of an Honor Guard member

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Texas boy is receiving praise for a simple act of kindness caught on camera during a Fourth of July parade, Fox News reported.

The North Texas boy, identified as Josh, stepped into the Independence Day celebration to tie an Honor Guard member’s shoe; the Honor Guard member’s hands were full, presenting the American flag.

A woman snapped a photo of the moment and shared it on Facebook, saying “We need more of his type in the world.”

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson also praised the boy, thanking Josh for his actions.

“We should all be so kind,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

At the start of the 4th of July Parade this young man ran out to help one of our Honor Guard members whose shoe came untied. Thank you Josh! We should all be so kind. I have a Chief Challenge coin for you. #America pic.twitter.com/lQr2rxVWQC — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) July 4, 2019