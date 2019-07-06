× Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Robert ‘Chief’ Clinch of Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Juneau man. Police say Robert “Chief” Clinch hasn’t been seen since Friday, July 5 around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, Clinch walked away from his home and did not return.

Clinch is described as a male, Native American, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and long gray hair in a pony tail hairstyle. He also has a gray mustache.

Officials say Clinch has scars on his feet and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on Clinch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Juneau Police Department at 920-386-3726.