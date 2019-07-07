26-year-old shot inside his car near 19th and Stark

Posted 9:59 am, July 7, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is being treated for his injuries following a shooting near 19th and Stark Sunday morning, July 7.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. The victim was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting inside his vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his injures, which were not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re seeking a known suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.