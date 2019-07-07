× 26-year-old shot inside his car near 19th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is being treated for his injuries following a shooting near 19th and Stark Sunday morning, July 7.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. The victim was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting inside his vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his injures, which were not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re seeking a known suspect.