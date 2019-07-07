‘A great atmosphere:’ Soccer fans congregate at The Highbury Pub to celebrate USA’s World Cup win

MILWAUKEE — The United States women’s national soccer team won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night, July 7 when Megan Rapinoe converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal. Fans in Milwaukee celebrated each step of the way.

Excitement for the USWNT echoed within The Highbury Pub in Milwaukee, spilling onto Kinnickinnic Avenue.

“The whole building shakes when a goal is scored, or even a great play is made,” said Herschel Kruger, a fan. “That’s a lot of fun. You feel it to your bones.”

More than 4,000 miles separated the soccer pub from the Women’s World Cup venue in France, but the distance did not keep friends and fellow fans from teaming up to root for the red, white, and blue.

“It brings the whole community together,” said John Billingsley, a fan.

“Such a great atmosphere. Such a great crowd, and such a great group of women to follow!” said Heather Sinclair, a fan.

Seats were scored by those who arrived early, including USA fan Heather Sinclair.

“My favorite is when the U.S. scores a goal and everyone goes wild,” said Sinclair. “You see beers flying in the air.”

She traveled to France for the first two games of the World Cup, but watched from home turf Sunday as the USWNT battled the Netherlands in the final.

A feeling of unforgettable pride could be felt throughout the standing-room-only watch party.

“A hundred passionate people in this bar are doing the same thing,” said Evan Maly, president of American Outlaws Milwaukee, an unofficial supporters’ group for the United States men’s national soccer team and United States women’s national soccer team. “Looking at [the game], jumping up and down. This is the best place to watch it.”

The hard-fought team effort on the field inspired camaraderie off of it.

“This is such a wonderful atmosphere, and we’re all here in support of the USA women,” said Billingsley.