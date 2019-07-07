Brewers’ Christian Yelich will not participate in Home Run Derby due to back issues

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich will not take part in the Home Run Derby Monday, July 8 due to back issues, MLB officials confirmed Sunday, July 7.

Yelich was replaced by Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics’ third baseman.

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy reported Sunday there was “no word” on whether the back issues would keep Yelich out of the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9.

No word on that. We will ask him after the game about his plans for the All-Star Game itself. https://t.co/QB0rM3sTeo — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 7, 2019

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is the 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The game will be hosted by the Cleveland Indians and is scheduled to be played at Progressive Field.

Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff replaced Josh Hader for the All-Star Game, who bowed out with back soreness.

Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal will also take part for the Brewers.