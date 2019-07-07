Jefferson trapshooter hits a perfect 150 targets for the conference title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON - Alison Hauser was introduced to the sport of trapshooting almost by accident when she was in middle school. Her brother was going shooting one day and Alison just decided to go along with a friend. Now she is a team and individual champion after shooting a perfect 150 targets at this season's conference match. Alison also plays volleyball. She has a pet dog named Milo and a pet fish named Kyle. She just graduated from Jefferson High School and will be attending UW-La Crosse in the Fall. She plans on studying something in the medical field. She will continue to shoot with her family at Jefferson Sportmen's Club.