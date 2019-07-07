MFD responds to 2-vehicle rollover crash near 75th and Bobolink

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department were on the scene of a rollover crash near 75th and Bobolink Sunday afternoon, July 7.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m.

A FOX6 News viewer shared photos from the scene — showing a white vehicle that was flipped onto its side, coming to rest inches away from a house, and a gray vehicle that appeared to have damage to its front end.

It’s unclear what may have caused the crash. The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The investigation was ongoing.