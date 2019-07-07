Milwaukee man pronounced dead at scene of single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A Milwaukee man, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County Saturday evening, July 6 that may have been caused by a medical emergency.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on County Highway I near Dike Road in the Township of Eldorado.

Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the Milwaukee man was driving a vehicle that was headed southbound on County Highway I when it left the roadway and struck several small trees. A preliminary investigation revealed he may have suffered from a medical emergency before leaving the roadway.

The investigation was ongoing.

