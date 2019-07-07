× Sheriff: Woman cited for 6th OWI after indicating she ‘ran out of gas’ on I-94

MILWAUKEE — A woman was cited for her sixth OWI offense after she was found walking on I-94 in the Zoo Interchange early Sunday, July 7.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disabled vehicle around 12:30 a.m., after the driver, identified by MCSO as Andrea Phillips, was spotted walking on I-94 eastbound, west of the 84th Street off-ramp.

MCSO officials said Phillips said she ran out of gas, and she exhibited signs of impairment. She was arrested.

In addition to her sixth OWI citation, she was cited for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.