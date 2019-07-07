× The first trailer for Disney’s ‘Mulan’ live-action remake premieres Sunday

LOS ANGELES– Here’s one more reason to tune into the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday: the first trailer for Disney’s “Mulan” live-action remake is premiering during the game.

Actor Jimmy Wong, who plays Ling in the new version, confirmed the news in a video posted to Twitter.

“By happenstance, I did get to see a sneak peak of the trailer, just a little bit, and all I can say is a lot of you are going to be very happy with the result,” Wong said.

The remake is based on the 1998 animated movie about a Chinese woman who disguises herself as a warrior to spare her father from joining the military. The original film grossed more than $300 million worldwide.

The new “Mulan” is directed by Niki Caro, who most recently directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, will play the title role, and Jet Li will play the emperor of China.

In a twist on the original film, the remake will feature some new characters while losing a few old favorites.

New Zealand actor Yoson An will play Chen Honghui, who becomes Mulan’s most important ally and eventual love interest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mulan’s original love interest, Li Shang, and her sidekick Mushu are reportedly out.

“Mulan” will be in theaters March 2020.