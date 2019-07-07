‘We don’t condone that:’ MVP Bar owners speak out following shooting, stampede that left man injured

KENOSHA — Chaos was caught on camera after a shooting and a stampede occurred at a Kenosha bar last week. The bar’s owner says changes are coming after one man was left in critical condition.

Calling it an unfortunate incident that never should have happened, the owners of MVP Bar are deeply concerned by what took place in their venue last week.

“I’m very disappointed. We feel bad for the young man that got shot,” said Trice Rand. “That won’t happen again. Not the way we take care of business.”

Rand was actually tending bar that night when a fight escalated to gunfire.

“All of a sudden, it was ‘Pow! Pow!’ a couple times,” said Rand. “When the first shot began, everybody went down then we heard another shot. Went down again, and there somebody was laying in the middle of the floor.”

As a 28-year-old man was injured, patrons frantically fled the scene and police rushed in.

“It was very scary,” said Rand. “I’ve never been involved with anything like that.”

The couple who has been running the bar since last October say they’ve never had a violent incident like this occur.

“That’s not our character, what happened,” said Rand. “We don’t condone that.”

Now, they’re planing to take more safety measures.

“We are going to get more security, and we are going to get metal detectors,” said Rand. ” If there is something going on outside, we will call police to have them take care of that. We want to do more to make sure that everybody that comes to the bar feels safe and can have a good time.”

The owners also say they’ve been making attempts to get in touch with the victim to see how he is doing.