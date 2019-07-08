× 2-family home in Racine facing $150K in damages following fire

RACINE — A two-family home in Racine is facing nearly $150,000 in damages following a fire Sunday night, July 7.

According to officials, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire at a two-family home near 9th St. and Parker Ave. Bystanders saw fire at the second-story balcony and immediately called 911.

Prior to fire department arrival, a bystander broke through two doors to check for occupants before retreating due to heavy smoke and high heat. The bystander feared someone may have been trapped in the upper part of the home. He was evaluated at the scene by Racine Fire Department paramedics, and subsequently declined treatment or transport.

Upon arrival, fire crews brought the fire under control quickly. WE Energies disconnected utilities, and the Red Cross responded to assist the two women who lived in the units. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $120,000 to the structure. Smoke and fire damaged the entire second floor. The first floor and basement sustained water damage from the extinguishing efforts. Estimated damage to contents inside is approximately $30,000.

The Racine Fire Department says the fire provides an educational reminder opportunity. Remember: Once you’re out, stay out! Entering a building on fire is dangerous, and that action carries with it the potential that civilian rescuers could turn into additional victims. An already bad situation would be made much worse.