'A giant part of the store:' Eddie Glorioso passes away at 95 years old

MILWAUKEE — Eddie Glorioso passed away on Monday morning, July 8, officials with Glorioso’s Italian Market announced Monday evening.

Below is the message from Glorioso’s officials announcing Eddie Glorioso’s passing:

“One of our beloved founding fathers has passed. Eddie Glorioso died this morning at 95 years old. For those who knew him, he was a giant part of the grocery store, where he had a special gift of making people smile. He was larger-than-life and an icon of Brady Street. We cannot quantify the amount of spirit that he put into our community. We love you Eddie.”

Glorioso’s is a Milwaukee staple, opening 70 years ago, growing from the 1,500 square foot original location to the current 10,000 square foot store on Brady Street near Astor Street, featuring Mediterranean-Italian favorites.

