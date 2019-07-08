Here’s the 411: Some fly ’90s hair trends to try this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you heard? The '90s are back! Scrunchies, bandannas, hair clips and more have made their way back into stores this summer -- and these "vintage" trends are all that and a bag of chips! Hair stylist Shauna Hyler stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Monday, July 8 to show off the new old school styles on Angelica and Nicole. As if!