× Hmong Veterans Memorial in Sheboygan vandalized, suspects sought

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating vandalism done to the Hmong Veterans Memorial on or around July 5.

Officials said someone utilized a flammable means and caused minor damage to the surface of the monument. Officials say the attempt was likely associated with the use of a lighter.

If anyone observed or has information concerning this incident, you are urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3387 or Sheboygan CrimeStoppers 1-877-283-8436.