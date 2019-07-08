Hmong Veterans Memorial in Sheboygan vandalized, suspects sought

Posted 11:35 am, July 8, 2019, by

Sheboygan Police Department

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating vandalism done to the Hmong Veterans Memorial on or around July 5.

Officials said someone utilized a flammable means and caused minor damage to the surface of the monument. Officials say the attempt was likely associated with the use of a lighter.

If anyone observed or has information concerning this incident, you are urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3387 or Sheboygan CrimeStoppers 1-877-283-8436.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.