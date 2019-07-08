Man dead following car fire near 9th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead following a fatal care fire near 9th and Cleveland early morning Monday, July 8.

According to officials, Milwaukee police were called to the scene around 3:00 a.m. After the Milwaukee Fire Department extinguished the flames, a search of the vehicle revealed there was a body inside. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The circumstances behind the crash and fire are still under investigation.

