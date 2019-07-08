Mariah Carey puts diva twist on #BottleCapChallenge

Posted 7:34 am, July 8, 2019, by

Mariah Carey Bottle Cap Challenge

NEW YORK — Don’t ever expect Mariah Carey to be basic.

The singer with the incredible range posted a video over the weekend of herself on social media getting in on the viral #BottleCapChallenge.

What is the #BottleCapChallenge and why is everyone doing it now?

Here’s how it works: The loosely twisted shut cap is placed on top of a bottle and the goal is to untwist the cap with a spin kick, without moving the bottle or knocking it over.

Participants, including quite a few celebrities have shown their skill, most posting videos shot in slow-motion.

Then a hero came along in the form of Carey who naturally had to rock it a bit differently.

The video, posted Sunday, shows Carey in a form fitting black and sparkly dress with a bottle.

After looking like she’s going in for a karate chop, the superstar gives her all with an incredibly high note and the bottle cap goes flying off.

“Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge,” she wrote in the caption.

We think everyone else can stop now.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.