Mequon Public Market brings Milwaukee’s finest vendors to the North Shore

MEQUON -- The long-awaited Mequon Public Market is finally here! Kramp visited the new space to meet all the awesome vendors on Monday, July 8.

About Mequon Public Market (website)

The Mequon Public market is a unique destination where people come together to experience community, specialty shopping, quality dining and farm fresh produce from local businesses. Here, we honor history, promote growth and provide an outlet for community arts. This is the place to celebrate culture, support local and regional farmers, food artisans and entrepreneurs. With community at its core, people gather at Mequon Market to laugh, taste, learn and connect. Meet your neighbors while enjoying a coffee and a freshly made warm baguette, and, most importantly, share in what builds our community.

Learn more about the Mequon Public Market HERE!

