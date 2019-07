× Milwaukee police: Female stabbed by known suspect near 44th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have a suspect in custody after a stabbing that happened near 44th and Lloyd Streets in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, July 8.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. An unknown-aged female victim was stabbed by a known suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.