MPD: 22-year-old man shot, wounded near 40th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 40th and Burleigh on Monday afternoon, July 8.
Milwaukee police say the victim was walking around 3 p.m. when the suspects’ vehicle pulled up next to the victim. The suspect then produced a firearm and shoots at the victim striking him three times.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.
43.075223 -87.963243