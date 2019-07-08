× MPD: 22-year-old man shot, wounded near 40th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 40th and Burleigh on Monday afternoon, July 8.

Milwaukee police say the victim was walking around 3 p.m. when the suspects’ vehicle pulled up next to the victim. The suspect then produced a firearm and shoots at the victim striking him three times.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.