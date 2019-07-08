Open Record: Inside the explosion

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Chief Photojournalist Andrew Konkle joins as guest host to talk about a story that hit very close to home. Konkle gives the team an inside perspective of covering the devastating explosion that rocked his hometown of Sun Prairie. Plus, the Open Record team reveals the people who helped shape them as journalists.

