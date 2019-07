× Police: 46-year-old man dead after shooting near 21st and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Pierce Sunday, July 7. The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m.

According to officials, the man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re seeking the unknown suspects.

43.024916 -87.939837