× Police: Man fatally shot after tripping on grill, falling into man’s apartment door

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is accused of fatally shooting a man who fell into his apartment door over the weekend.

According to police, Larry Neal Jr., 31, was walking in an apartment breezeway in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive in Florissant when he tripped on a barbecue grill and fell into Thomas Clement’s apartment door around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, July 7. After Neal walked away and headed up the stairway, Clement allegedly came to the apartment door with a gun in his hand. Clement then reportedly yelled at Neal and showed the gun.

Police said Neal then turned to go back downstairs, and when he reached the stairwell’s landing, Clement fired 11 shots at Neal, who was not armed at the time, authorities said.

Neal, of Florissant, was later pronounced dead.

Clement, 30, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He was being held without a bond.

Police said they believe Clement is a “danger to the community due to the nature of the charges.”