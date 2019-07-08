× Police search for suspects after vehicle vs. residence crash in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are searching for suspects after a car crashed into a home early morning Monday, July 8.

Around 3:03 a.m., a silver Honda crashed into a wooden porch near 5th Ave. and 61st St. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and was not located. The suspect is described as male, black, wearing a white tank top.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building; however, the vehicle sustained severe front-end damage and was towed. The hit-and-run crash is still under investigation, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown.