Police search for suspects after vehicle vs. residence crash in Kenosha

Posted 9:48 am, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06AM, July 8, 2019

Kenosha police

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are searching for suspects after a car crashed into a home early morning Monday, July 8.

Around 3:03  a.m., a silver Honda crashed into a wooden porch near 5th Ave. and 61st St. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and was not located. The suspect is described as male, black, wearing a white tank top.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building; however, the vehicle sustained severe front-end damage and was towed. The hit-and-run crash is still under investigation, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown.

