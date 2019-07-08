LIVE: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions return home to fanfare at Newark Liberty International Airport

Preparations are underway for Bastille Days 2019, including erection of Eiffel Tower replica

MILWAUKEE — Preparations are now underway for the 2019 edition of Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee.

On Monday, July 8, crews began to assemble the replica Eiffel Tower — which is the centerpiece for the weekend festival. It stands 43 feet tall and will offer hourly light shows.

Bastille Days is celebrating its 38th anniversary in 2019. The free, four-day bash will be open at the following times during this upcoming weekend:

  • Thursday, July 11: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 12: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 13: 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 14: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

