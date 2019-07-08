× Sheboygan man claims $5.9M Megabucks jackpot from January drawing

SHEBOYGAN — A man from Sheboygan has claimed a $5.9 Million Megabucks jackpot from the January 16 drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery officials say Matthew Neal came forward on Friday, July 5 to claim his big prize. They say he beat the 180 days deadline to claim the prize–the ticket would have expired on July 15.

Officials say Neal bought the winning ticket (1, 5, 28, 29, 37, and 44) at the Kwik Trip (625 South Taylor Drive) in Sheboygan. The $5.9 million jackpot is the largest Megabucks prize won since 2015.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908; odds of winning the Powerball’s $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,130; and the odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911.