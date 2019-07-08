× Sheriff: 13 arrests, 125 citations issued during July 4 holiday weekend in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 8 released details regarding arrests and citations over the Fourth of July holiday weekend — July 3 through July 7.

The statistics are as follows:

Arrests: 13 total

2​: Domestic violence

1​: OWI

4: ​Warrant

3: ​Obstructing

1: ​Parole/probation violation (Two firearms were recovered)

1​: Carrying a concealed weapon

1: ​Fleeing/eluding/possession of cocaine

Citations: 125 total

23: Public intoxication

3: ​Disorderly conduct

2: ​Underage possession of alcohol

4: ​Possession of marijuana

2​: Obstructing an officer

1: ​OWI, fourth offense

66: Reckless driving — failure to obey traffic signs or to signal

3: ​Reckless driving — endangering safety

21: Operating a vehicle after suspension