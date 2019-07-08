Sheriff: 13 arrests, 125 citations issued during July 4 holiday weekend in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 8 released details regarding arrests and citations over the Fourth of July holiday weekend — July 3 through July 7.

The statistics are as follows:

Arrests: 13 total

  • 2​: Domestic violence
  • 1​: OWI
  • 4: ​Warrant
  • 3: ​Obstructing
  • 1: ​Parole/probation violation (Two firearms were recovered)
  • 1​: Carrying a concealed weapon
  • 1: ​Fleeing/eluding/possession of cocaine

Citations: 125 total

  • 23: Public intoxication
  • 3: ​Disorderly conduct
  • 2: ​Underage possession of alcohol
  • 4: ​Possession of marijuana
  • 2​: Obstructing an officer
  • 1: ​OWI, fourth offense
  • 66: Reckless driving — failure to obey traffic signs or to signal
  • 3: ​Reckless driving — endangering safety
  • 21: Operating a vehicle after suspension
