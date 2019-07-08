Sheriff: 13 arrests, 125 citations issued during July 4 holiday weekend in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 8 released details regarding arrests and citations over the Fourth of July holiday weekend — July 3 through July 7.
The statistics are as follows:
Arrests: 13 total
- 2: Domestic violence
- 1: OWI
- 4: Warrant
- 3: Obstructing
- 1: Parole/probation violation (Two firearms were recovered)
- 1: Carrying a concealed weapon
- 1: Fleeing/eluding/possession of cocaine
Citations: 125 total
- 23: Public intoxication
- 3: Disorderly conduct
- 2: Underage possession of alcohol
- 4: Possession of marijuana
- 2: Obstructing an officer
- 1: OWI, fourth offense
- 66: Reckless driving — failure to obey traffic signs or to signal
- 3: Reckless driving — endangering safety
- 21: Operating a vehicle after suspension
