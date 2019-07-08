× Sheriff: 16 people issued citations for public intoxication in Kosciuszko Park over holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — Sixteen people are facing citations following a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office operation at Kosciuszko Park over the Fourth of July Weekend.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation at Kosciuszko Park to combat drinking and disorderliness over the weekend of July 5 through July 7. The operation netted 16 people who were each issued a citation for public intoxication under Milwaukee County General Ordinance 63.04. The citation carries a maximum forfeiture of $484.

“We are not going to permit the actions of a few to interfere with everyone’s ability to enjoy our parks,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Parks Department, will continue to enforce laws and ordinances throughout Milwaukee County Parks to ensure that our parks are safe and free from drunkenness and disorderliness.”

This is the second consecutive week that Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies have conducted operations for drunkenness and disorderliness in Milwaukee County Parks. Last week, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies issued 20 citations at Bradford Beach for possession or consumption of alcohol by individuals over 18 but under 21, pursuant to Section 125 of the Wisconsin Statutes and Chapter 63 of the Milwaukee County Code of General Ordinances. The citations carry forfeitures of $263.50.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee County Parks Department encourage everyone to adhere to the laws and ordinances enforced in the Milwaukee County Parks. The Milwaukee County Code of General Ordinances is available online, and ordinances governing the Milwaukee County Parks are detailed in Chapter 47.