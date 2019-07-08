× Sheriff: Man in intensive care after he was accidentally shot by wife during road rage incident

DODGE CITY, Ala. — Nicholas Cole was in the hospital in intensive care after being shot in the head during a road rage incident Saturday, July 6.

Unfortunately, sheriff’s officials said it was his wife, Erica, who accidentally shot him.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, there was a road rage episode on Highway 69 in Dodge City, Alabama, at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. It carried over to a home on County Road 160 in Bremen.

“During the incident, an altercation occurred in which the offender, Erica Cole, attempted to shoot a second party, but shot her husband, Nicholas Cole — striking him in the head,” Cullman County Deputy Brad Williams said in a statement.

Nicholas Cole was taken to the ICU at UAB Hospital, where he remained Monday, July 8.

Erica Cole was arrested on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Her bail was set at $30,000, and she was being held at the Cullman County Detention Center.