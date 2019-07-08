WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump began the news conference by announcing that Senate Republicans had passed a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Wisconsin GOP: Pres. Trump headed to Milwaukee-area fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the state Republican Party say President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week.
Charles Nichols is a spokesman for the state GOP. He says the state party learned from the Republican National Committee on Monday morning that Pres. Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in the Milwaukee area on Friday.
Nichols had no other details.
Mandi Merritt, a regional communications director for the RNC, didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday morning seeking details.