× Wisconsin GOP: Pres. Trump headed to Milwaukee-area fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the state Republican Party say President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week.

Charles Nichols is a spokesman for the state GOP. He says the state party learned from the Republican National Committee on Monday morning that Pres. Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in the Milwaukee area on Friday.

Nichols had no other details.

Mandi Merritt, a regional communications director for the RNC, didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday morning seeking details.