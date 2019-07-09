× AL racks up Ks, tops NL 4-3 for 7th straight win

CLEVELAND — Justin Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, dominating a loaded NL lineup 4-3 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, July 9 for its seventh straight win.

With fans hoping to see a replay of Monday’s jaw-dropping aerial show when 312 homers cleared the walls, the diamond became a pitchers’ paradise — at least until the late innings.

Derby champ Pete Alonso grounded a two-out, two-run single past Gleyber Torres in the eighth inning to pull the NL to 4-3, but Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for the save on the same field he got the win three years ago in World Series Game 7 for the Chicago Cubs’ first title since 1908 — and denying the Indians their first since 1948.