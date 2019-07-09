× ‘Baby Shark Live’ coming to The Riverside Theater Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE — Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, heads to the Riverside Theater on Nov. 1. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts a 6 p.m.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country,” says the Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well.”