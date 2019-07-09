Burlington man accused of attacking bartender, had been told 3 times he is not allowed in bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- A bar brawl turns ugly when police say the attacker uses a kickboxing move on his victim. Now, Philip Waldbauer of Burlington faces multiple charges for the alleged attack which happened at John's Main Event on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, July 7.

Waldbauer, 40, faces the following criminal charges:

Misdemeanor battery

Criminal damage to property

Disorderly conduct

Waldbauer appeared in Racine County court on Tuesday, July 9 by video conference. He has been there before -- and has multiple aliases including "Phil Da Pigeon," "Philly Blunt" and "Wheelbarrow Waldbauer."

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to John's Main Event for a reported fight. They found the victim, a bartender at the establishment, who was "bleeding from the head." The bartender told police Waldbauer attacked him.

The bartender explained Waldbauer "has been told three times in the last three days he is not allowed at John's Main Event." When Waldbauer walked in on Sunday, the bartender told him to leave. The complaint indicates that is when Waldbauer charged at the bartender and "struck him with a 'flying knee' maneuver." When the bartender yelled for help, the complaint says Waldbauer "then began to gouge out (the bartender's) eyes with his thumbs." Patrons at the bar then separated the two men -- and Waldbauer left the bar.

Moments later, the complaint says the bartender went outside to see which way Waldbauer went. He shouted, "Good job sending yourself to jail tonight." Then Waldbauer charged at the bartender again, "tackling him into a large planter." The complaint says Waldbauer "continued to punch and kick (the bartender)."

A short time later, officers arrived on the scene and arrested Waldbauer.

The bartender tells FOX6 News there is no surveillance video from inside or outside he bar. But now, he wishes there was.

Susan Kott has lived in Burlington her entire life and tells FOX6 News Waldbauer had crashed a wedding the night before.

"Suddenly this guy was there. And I was told he's out there drinking and acting like a guest," Kott said. "I had no idea more had gone on since Saturday night."

Waldbauer has a criminal record. In fact, he was in Racine County court last month on drug-related charges. Waldbauer was out on bond when the bar brawl went down.

Cash bond for Waldbauer on these latest charges was set at $2,000 on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Sept. 9 for a status conference.