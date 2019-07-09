Great Lakes water levels continue surge; 2 set records

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 18: Lake water washes over a concrete bike and jogging path along Lake Michigan on June 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Recent rains have caused the water in Lake Michigan to rise to levels now flirting with the record high for June which was set in 1986. The lake is currently 4 feet above normal and 1 foot above June 2018.

DETROIT — Water levels in two of the Great Lakes are the highest ever recorded.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that Lakes Erie and Ontario last month reached their highest points since record-keeping began in 1918.

Also setting a new mark was Lake St. Clair, which is part of the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Erie.

Meanwhile, Lake Superior’s level set a record for the month of June. Lakes Huron and Michigan missed setting a monthly record by less than an inch.

Previous highs for June were reached in 1986 on Lakes Superior, St. Clair and Erie and in 2017 on Lake Ontario.

Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz (kom-POL-toe-witz) of the Army Corps says three months of abnormally wet weather have kept stream flows into the Great Lakes well above average.

