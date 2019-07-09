× ‘Help meet this need:’ Red Cross issues urgent call for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE –Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

“Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

How to help

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 9-31

Dodge

Beaver Dam

7/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

7/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

7/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

7/9/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 162 E Oak St

Lomira

7/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

7/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Watertown

7/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

Waupun

7/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waupun Fire Department, 16 E Main St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

7/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Fond du Lac

7/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakfield Elementary School, 200 E White Street

Ripon

7/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Lake Mills

8/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

8/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

7/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Foods, 6000 31st st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Greenfield

7/25/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave

Milwaukee

7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4419 S Howell Ave

7/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

7/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Roman Parish, 1710 W. Bolivar Ave.

7/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Honey Creek Church, 8200 West Bluemound Rd

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

8/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

8/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hillside Resource Center, 1452 N 7th St

Oak Creek

7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

Shorewood

8/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.

Wauwatosa

7/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Echelon Apartments, 9810 Echelon Lane

West Allis

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

Whitefish Bay

7/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

7/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

7/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Nicholas Hospital, 3100 Superior Ave

7/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/1/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr

7/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

7/10/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

7/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

8/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Walworth

7/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

7/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Hartford

8/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

Jackson

7/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

8/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N Calhoun Rd

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

8/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 20111 W Bluemound Rd. Suite H102

8/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 20111 W Bluemound Rd. Suite H102

Butler

8/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Hartland

7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Merton Community Center, W282 N6966 Main Street

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Mukwonago

7/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 County Rd NN

Muskego

7/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

7/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

8/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

7/11/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/1/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/9/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

7/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

8/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue