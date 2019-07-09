× Little Miss Juneteenth, Miss Juneteenth honored by Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Common Council recognized and honored on Tuesday, July 9 Little Miss Juneteenth 2019 Baily Clemmons and Miss Juneteenth 2019 Raniyah Edwards.

Clemmons and Edwards were crowned at a pageant in June 2019 — and reigned over the annual Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee on June 19.

In a news release, Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs issued the following statement:

“We are very proud to honor Miss Edwards and Miss Clemmons as an important part of the celebration of Juneteenth. Both young women are wonderful examples of how bright our future can be, as they pursue their dreams to become entrepreneurs in their chosen fields and leaders in our Milwaukee community.”